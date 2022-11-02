(Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is creating an acute energy crisis in its smaller neighbor Moldova, exacerbated by the nation’s dependence on Russian gas and by Moscow’s antipathy toward its pro-Western government.

Wedged between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has suffered power shortages since last month, when Russian air strikes started targeting power facilities in Ukraine that had supplied about 30% of its electricity.

The situation worsened after a power plant located in Moldova’s pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria, which had provided about 70% of the nation’s electricity, cut output because of a drop in Russian gas deliveries.

“We are going through a major crisis and we risk being left without electricity and gas,” Moldova’s President Maia Sandu told the Romanian Parliament Tuesday. “For this winter, the gas price for Moldovan consumers has increased six times compared with last year, and is two times higher than in Romania. The situation is just as bad when is comes to electricity.”

At the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February, Moldova had feared that it too would be overrun as President Vladimir Putin seized the opportunity to link Transnistria to Russia-controlled territories. Most of Moldova’s population is Romanian speaking, but Russian speakers dominate in Transnistria.

Russian forces never made it that far, but the country’s government says there have been territorial violations. Some Russian cruise missiles launched on Ukraine illegally crossed Moldova’s airspace in October. On Monday, missile debris landed in a village in the north of the country.

Both the government in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau and the US believe the Kremlin is using energy, in combination with other political and economic means, to weaken Sandu’s government. The nation of about 3 million people is constitutionally committed to military neutrality, but it has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and lodged an application to join the European Union.

Already Europe’s poorest nation in terms of gross domestic product per capita after war-torn Ukraine, Moldova can ill afford the soaring cost of gas and power. Sandu’s party won re-election just last year with 52.8% of the vote, but now faces popular protests and trails the pro-Russia bloc formed by the nation’s Communist and Socialist parties in polls.

In a sign of growing US concern about the political situation in Moldova, the Department of the Treasury on Oct. 26 imposed sanctions on 12 entities and nine individuals within the country, including the its richest man, to “counter the government of the Russian Federation’s persistent malign influence campaigns and systemic corruption in Moldova.”

Energy Weapon

Gazprom PJSC reduced deliveries to Moldova through Ukraine last month. The Russian gas monopoly blamed “the unilateral refusal of the Ukrainian side” to accept gas via one of the two key pipeline-entry points at the border between the two countries. The transit point had been out of action since mid-May, when Ukraine’s grid operator said it lost control because of the actions of Russian forces in the east of the country.

It isn’t clear why that would hinder Gazprom’s ability to supply Moldova, because the other still-operational transit point is well below capacity.

Gazprom has said it will now provide Moldova with 5.7 million cubic meters of gas a day this month, just 51% of contractually agreed volumes, according to Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu. Of those flows, Moldova will get 3.4 million cubic meters a day, while Transnistria will receive 2.3 million cubic meters a day, a reduction of more than 40% from last month, he said.

“This is another clear example that Russia is weaponizing its energy supplies,” European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said last week. The European Commission is working with the energy community “to ensure Moldova can import gas and electricity from alternative sources other than Transnistria,” she said.

On Nov. 1, Moldova’s electricity deficit reached 40% of its consumption, or some 4,070 megawatt-hours, according to Spinu. For the the same day Energocom, Moldova’s state-owned power company, purchased 5,530 megawatt-hours on Romania’s power exchange. It has also been able to extend its contracts for November for 50 megawatt-hours of electricity from OMV Petrom and 35 megawatt-hours from Nucleareletrica, Spinu wrote in his Telegram channel.

