(Bloomberg) -- A debt dispute between Moldova and Russia’s natural gas giant may end up in international courts as the Chisinau-based government only recognizes a fraction of the amount sought.

Gazprom PJSC is demanding $709 million for supplies and late payment penalties from Moldovagaz SA, where it’s a majority shareholder and Moldova’s government holds a 35% stake. But Moldova proposed paying only $8.6 million to end the spat after an audit conducted by Norway’s Wikborg Rein and the UK’s Forensic Risk Alliance.

“We were informed by Gazprom that they will not recognize the audit because they were not involved in the process, but based on an agreement we had in 2021 it’s Moldova’s prerogative to do this independent audit,” Moldovan Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu said in an interview. “We are also ready to defend our rights in international courts, considering this is a commercial dispute and the debt cannot be considered sovereign as Gazprom wants.”

The audit showed that a large part of the debt, which centers on the period of 1991-2002, lacks proof because the Russian giant failed to provide the requested documents and includes “exorbitant” penalties, the Moldovan government said in a statement Wednesday.

After years of relying solely on Russia for energy, which kept the tiny European nation under Moscow’s influence, Moldova is making progress in diversifying its supply with the help of the European Union. Last year, the country stopped importing Russian gas, with the exception of its pro-Kremlin breakaway region of Transnistria.

Now, it has enough of the fuel in storage to last until the end of December, according to Spinu, and will continue to accumulate volumes to make sure the entire winter’s consumption is covered. For electricity, Moldova will most likely continue to rely on neighboring Romania on top of the power it gets from Transnistria, he said in Bucharest on Thursday.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moldova has faced a wave of refugees and cyber attacks from Russia. The nation hopes to become an EU member by 2030 and to start accession negotiations as early as this year.

Despite the security risks at its borders, the country is pushing forward with much-needed infrastructure investments in railway and roads to improve connections with EU-member Romania.

“Currently, all our railway is connected to Ukraine and leads to Danube ports, which are now under heavy bombing,” Spinu said. Investments funded by the EU and international institutions are under way to upgrade the railway and connect it to the eastern Romanian city of Iasi as a gateway to Europe, he said.

