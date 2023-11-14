(Bloomberg) -- Moldova may seek to enter the European Union before it resolves the issue of its Russian-controlled breakaway region, President Maia Sandu said.

The nation of 2.6 million wedged between Ukraine and Romania may seek to become an EU member by 2030 without Transnistria, the enclave between Dniester River and the Ukrainian border, where Moscow has a permanent troop presence, she told Radio Moldova late Monday.

Seeking to resolve the status of the breakaway region would effectively give the Kremlin veto power over the accession process, Sandu said. She described a “two-step” process, “the first step is the right bank of the Dnister, and then the left side.”

“We want to achieve a political solution to the conflict, but we cannot allow Moldova to become an EU member only after the conflict is solved,” Sandu said. “We need to admit that in the worst-case scenario, we could do the integration in two steps.”

Sandu told Bloomberg in May that Moldova will seek to join the 27-member bloc with Transnistria, which is recognized by the international community as a sovereign part of Moldova. The EU’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, has compared Moldova’s situation with EU-member Cyprus, which joined the bloc in 2004 even though the country’s north is Turkish-controlled.

The European Commission formally recommended opening membership talks with Moldova and its larger neighbor Ukraine, pending a series of reforms. The proposal still needs to be approved by EU leaders during a summit next month.

