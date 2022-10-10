(Bloomberg) -- Moldova, a tiny nation wedged between Romania and Ukraine, says three Russian cruise missiles launched on Ukraine by Russian ships in the Black Sea have illegally crossed its airspace, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Twitter.

The former Soviet Union member, which won this year a candidate status to join the European Union, will summon the Russian ambassador to “provide an explanation” for the incident. Moldova has its neutrality stated in its Constitution and has condemned the war started by Russia in Ukraine.

