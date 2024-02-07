With the Super Bowl set for this Sunday, non-football fans may tune for the specialized commercials rather than the football.

That enthusiasm for the commercials offers a unique opportunity for companies looking to make a splash, according to Sofia Colucci, chief marketing officer of Molson Coors.

“When we think about the Super Bowl and we think about advertising, it's probably one of the only times of the year that consumers actually care about ads,” Colucci told BNN Bloomberg in a television interview.

“Most of the time they're trying to get away from ads, but during the Super Bowl, they're actually trying to watch ads and they're seeking them out.”

Coors Light is launching a Canada-specific Super Bowl commercial for the first time this year, featuring a return of the “Chill Train,” which was a staple for the company in the early 2000s.

While the U.S. version of the commercial features rapper LL Cool J and country music singer Lainey Wilson, Canadian advertising regulations prevent celebrity endorsements for alcohol products.

“From a Canada perspective, while we can't leverage those celebrities, there's still so many wonderful, magical pieces about the spot that are delivering on those trends that consumers want,” Colucci said.

“We're bringing humour, we're bringing a dog, we're bringing all of those things that fans love in Super Bowl advertising.”

