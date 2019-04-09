(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The International Monetary Fund, which holds its spring meetings in Washington this week, is due to update its global outlook on Tuesday. The question is whether policy makers are still clinging to hopes of stabilization, or if optimism has completely faded. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde has hinted at the latter, saying the world is in a “precarious” position and the OECD’s latest composite leading indicator suggests there’s been an easing momentum in most major economies, including the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and the euro area.

