Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said “momentum” is building toward a Brexit deal between the European Union and the U.K., as the coronavirus pandemic underlines the economic challenges facing both sides.

Speaking at an online conference in Dublin on Saturday, Martin said his “gut instinct” is that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson understands the logic behind reaching an accord, and ultimately “common sense” will prevail. The U.K. would do “very badly” in economic terms without a deal, he said.

Negotiations on a trade deal resumed in London on Thursday, with both sides aiming for an agreement in about three weeks. Officials in Ireland -- the EU country with most to lose if the U.K. leaves without a deal -- have become increasingly optimistic in recent days. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday that he believed a trade deal will be reached, while also adding “I won’t be surprised if there isn’t.”

