(Bloomberg) -- Investment firm Monarch Alternative Capital has offered to acquire real estate manager Paramount Group Inc. for $12 per share, according to a letter reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The non-binding offer values Paramount at about $2.6 billion, or a roughly 29% premium to where shares in the company closed on Thursday. Advisory clients of Monarch own about 5.5% of Paramount, the letter shows, making it the company’s sixth largest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Paramount closed at $9.29 in New York trading Thursday, giving the company a market value of about $2 billion.

A representative for Paramount didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We believe that your team has assembled a high quality portfolio of properties. However, we think these assets have been, and will continue to be, significantly undervalued in the public markets,” Monarch co-portfolio manager Adam Sklar and managing principal Joshua Acheatel wrote in the letter, which was addressed to Paramount’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert Behler.

The pair wrote that they are “highly confident” in their ability to close a deal, based on Monarch’s assets under management, operating experience and recent success in securing financing for transaction. The investment manager has more than $9.5 billion in AUM, according to its website. Recent real estate projects include an investment in senior living facilities across the U.S, and a development site in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 2020, Paramount rejected an unsolicited proposal from the investment firm Bow Street, according to a statement at the time.

The new offer for Paramount, whose real estate assets are concentrated across New York and San Francisco, comes at a time when major office markets are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. Many office skyscrapers are still largely empty, with just 31% and 25% of office workers across the New York and San Francisco metro areas respectively back at their desks as of Feb. 16., according to security firm Kastle Systems.

Still, the tide is slowly turning as major finance and tech companies call employees back to work. Office tenants are also gravitating toward newer buildings or redeveloped ones. One of Paramount’s buildings, 60 Wall St., is going through a costly overhaul to attract future tenants after the previous anchor, Deutsche Bank AG, moved its headquarters to midtown Manhattan.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.