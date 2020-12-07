Italian luxury group Moncler SpA agrees to buy its Italian rival Stone Island for 1.15 billion euros (US$1.39 billion) in cash and shares.

Moncler, known for its skiwear and fashionable winter jackets, will initially buy about 70 per cent of Stone Island’s owner SPW from Chief Executive Carlo Rivetti and other members of his family, according to the statement. It will buy the remaining 30 per cent from Singapore’s state investor Temasek.

With Stone Island, the Italian company, which was approached for a takeover by Kering SA last year, is further expanding in its home territory and in the sportswear industry.

“We’re coming together at a challenging moment both for Italy and the world, when everything seems uncertain and unpredictable,” Remo Ruffini, 59, said in the statement.

The deal values Stone Island at 16.6 times its 2020 EBITDA, which is expected to be 68 million euros. The Rivetti family is going to re-invest part of the proceeds to become a shareholder in Moncler.

The Rivetti family will subscribe, for an amount equal to 50 per cent of the proceeds, newly issued Moncler shares, an option also reserved for Temasek. Should Temasek decide to be paid in cash, only Moncler will pay 748 million euros.

The luxury industry is set to shrink less than some had feared this year as resilient Chinese consumers and online shoppers mitigate damage from lockdowns, a november report from Bain & Co. said.