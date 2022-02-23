(Bloomberg) -- Monday.com Ltd shares plunged to a record low after forecasting a wider-than-expected loss.

The project-management software company’s shares tumbled as much as 27% on Wednesday after it forecast an operating loss for 2022 of as much as $147 million, more than the analyst consensus of $113 million. The drop pushed the stock to as low as $130.31 a share, well below the $155 price of its IPO.

Some of the loss reflects an increase in marketing spending, including on the company’s first Super Bowl advertisement, which cost $8 million, according to Eran Zinman, the company’s co-chief executive officer and co-founder.

“We are committed to investing aggressively in our company, we will continue to prioritize growth, which we believe is the best interest of our shareholders, employees and customers,” Zinman said during the company’s earnings conference call on Wednesday.

Monday.com reported fourth-quarter revenue of about $96 million, topping analyst expectations by more than 8%, but investors were disappointed by the forecasts. Vital Knowledge said that while the company reported upside in the fourth quarter results, the operating-margin guidance is “pretty soft.”

