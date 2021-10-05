(Bloomberg) -- Mondelez International Inc. will require employees at its offices in Chicago, Miami and East Hanover, New Jersey, to be fully vaccinated “as a condition of employment,” according to a statement.

The maker of Chips Ahoy! cookies and Halls cough drops said that vaccine adoption “is essential to lowering case counts, preventing Covid hospitalizations and deaths and ending this pandemic,” the company said. Mondelez is planning to open the Chicago, Miami and New Jersey offices on January 10.

The reopening plans “will vary by country and location” depending on case counts, vaccination levels and other factors. The company said it will support workers that choose not to receive the vaccine because of medical reasons or religious beliefs. New employees starting work at the locations “will also need to be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation prior to their first day of work.”

Mondelez joins a list of major companies mandating vaccination for office employees, including Microsoft Corp., Walmart Inc. and Kraft Heinz Inc.

