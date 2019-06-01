(Bloomberg) -- Mondelez is considering a sale of its Philadelphia soft cheese business as it looks to increase focus on its faster-growing chocolate and biscuit brands, according to the Telegraph.

Bankers and private equity firms are evaluating the business, the Telegraph says, citing City sources

Mondelez spokesman says, "Philadelphia is a high-quality business for us and provides strong margin and cash flow, as well as scale benefits in several markets": Telegraph

