6h ago
Mondelez Mulls Sale of Philadelphia Soft Cheese Unit: Telegraph
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mondelez is considering a sale of its Philadelphia soft cheese business as it looks to increase focus on its faster-growing chocolate and biscuit brands, according to the Telegraph.
- Bankers and private equity firms are evaluating the business, the Telegraph says, citing City sources
- Mondelez spokesman says, "Philadelphia is a high-quality business for us and provides strong margin and cash flow, as well as scale benefits in several markets": Telegraph
To contact the reporter on this story: Cara Moffat in Los Angeles at cmoffat@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.