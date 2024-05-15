(Bloomberg) -- Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., an influential advisory firm, is supporting an investor proposal for an independent review of how well Mondelez International Inc. is implementing its human rights policy in Russia and Ukraine.

The proposal from Wespath Benefits and Investments says that the chocolate maker needs to increase disclosures so investors can better assess its performance on human rights in conflict zones, specifically naming Russia and Ukraine. Mondelez and Glass Lewis & Co., another proxy adviser, disagree. Investors will vote on the measure at the annual meeting on May 22.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, US companies such as McDonald’s, Kellogg and Starbucks said they would exit their businesses in Russia. But Mondelez and others stayed behind despite criticism and continued paying taxes to the Russian government. Bloomberg News reported in February that despite Mondelez’s longstanding promise to pull back from the country, it’s been expanding by some measures, including increasing imports of some goods.

In 2023, Mondelez’s sales in Russia fell to a little more than $1 billion in revenue, accounting for about 3% of the company’s total. But despite the decline, the Russian division’s profitability remained above historic levels, the company said in February.

Advisory firms such as ISS and Glass Lewis can influence the outcomes of shareholder proposals because many investors use them to inform their votes.

Boycotts, Criticism

Mondelez has argued that departing the country would risk handing over its assets to the Russian government and its allies.

“Our robust human rights standards, policies and practices currently in place — including grievance mechanisms, third-party human rights expert risk assessment and transparent disclosures to shareholders — make the additional report sought in this proposal duplicative and unnecessary,” Mondelez said in a statement.

ISS said Mondelez’s actions have led to boycotts and criticism from customers, employees and investors. The report noted that some of that blowback came after Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put told the Financial Times in February that investors didn’t “morally care” if the company stayed in Russia.

Mondelez also said in its opposition to the proposal that it conducted a human rights risk assessment in 2023. But it didn’t discuss the results, ISS said.

“It is not clear from the company’s reports or statements that it has conducted heightened due diligence in Russia and Ukraine,” ISS said. “Shareholders would benefit from an independent review.”

In its report, Glass Lewis said there are human rights-related risks in Mondelez operating a global company, including through its businesses in Russia and Ukraine. Ultimately, though, the firm agreed with the company that it has addressed the issue and provided sufficient disclosures on its Russian business and the risks it entails.

In considering the proposal, the ISS report said the US State Department’s business advisory on Russia warned that companies operating in the country “are at risk of being implicated in Russia’s violations of international law and human rights abuses.”

