(Bloomberg) -- Mondelez International Inc. agreed to buy Mexico’s leading confectionery company from Grupo Bimbo for about $1.3 billion.

The deal will double the size of Mondelez’s business in Mexico and offers an attractive opportunity to enter the chocolate market, the Chicago-based snack company said in a statement on Monday. The confectionery company, Ricolino, has about $500 million in annual revenue and almost 6,000 employees.

Mexico is an important growth market for Mondelez. The company plans to pay for the acquisition through a combination of debt and cash on hand. The deal is expected to close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth.

