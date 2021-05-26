(Bloomberg) -- Mondelez International Inc., the packaged-food giant known for Oreo cookies and Ritz Crackers, agreed to buy European snack maker Chipita SA for about $2 billion.

Chipita had about $580 million in revenue in 2020 and has “a proven track record of consistent growth from its portfolio of croissant and baked snack brands,” Mondelez said in a statement. The European company produces in 13 plants and its goods are delivered to more than 50 countries.

Mondelez will fund the acquisition with a combination of new debt and cash on hand. It expects the purchase to immediately contribute to profit growth.

The acquisition broadens Mondelez’s presence in the snack market during a pandemic that has boosted demand for packaged foods. The company said it will also “significantly” increase its presence in the Central and Eastern European regions. It already agreed to acquire Grenade, a U.K. maker of high-protein bars, earlier this year.

Mondelez shares were little changed on Wednesday in New York. The stock rose 9% this year through Tuesday.

(Updates to include details in third paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.