(Bloomberg) -- Mondi Plc has increased its preliminary takeover offer for rival DS Smith Plc as it seeks to create one of the world’s largest packaging companies, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Mondi improved its indicative all-stock proposal several days ago, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. DS Smith still sees that bid as inadequate, the people said.

London-listed DS Smith, which has a market value of about £4.5 billion ($5.7 billion), announced last month it had received an expression of interest from Mondi. Under UK takeover rules, Mondi has until March 7 to announce a firm bid or decide it’s walking away.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will result in a transaction. Representatives for Mondi and DS Smith declined to comment.

Packaging companies have been pursuing consolidation as they grapple with the slowdown in demand from online shoppers. A deal would create a leading European containerboard and box producer, worth more than £10 billion based on current market values.

