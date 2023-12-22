Moneris says 'intermittent processing issues' resolved, apologizes for inconvenience

Canadians getting in some last-minute Christmas shopping faced some troubles at the checkout counter.

Payments processing company Moneris says it experienced intermittent issues that caused a "service degradation."

The Toronto-based technology company says the issue has been resolved but merchants will continue to experience some slowness as systems catchup.

The company apologized for the disruption and added that things should return to normal shortly.

Service disruption tracker Downdetector showed people started reporting problems with payments services like Interac, Visa and RBC around 2:30 p.m. EST.

Moneris is a joint venture between Royal Bank of Canada and the Bank of Montreal.