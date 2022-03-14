(Bloomberg) -- Investors added over $886 million to some of the biggest exchange-traded funds that invest in clean energy last week as the U.S. and Europe took steps to cut dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

Shifting to green energy is fundamental to the European Union’s climate plans, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine compelled the bloc to speed up its timetable for adding wind and solar power to help substitute for Russian supplies by 2027. An American plan to ban oil imports from Russia sent solar-power stocks surging.

Amid the flurry of government announcements, investors added about about $500 million to two funds that track the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, the London-listed iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF and the American equivalent iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Some of the funds’ biggest holdings include wind-turbine giant Vestas Wind Systems A/S and solar-power equipment maker Enphase Energy Inc.

“It has been an extraordinary few weeks for global energy markets, and energy transition is accelerating in Europe as a result,” Ameet Thakkar, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets in Houston, said in a note.

The Invesco Solar ETF recorded an additional $265 million last week and the Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF $119 million.

“The invasion of Ukraine highlights European vulnerability to Russian gas supplies,” said Rob Barnett, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Wind and solar projects can be deployed more quickly than competing alternatives, and we see the potential for strong above-consensus demand growth from such technologies in 2022-25.”

The EU’s plans include building 480 gigawatts of wind capacities and 420 gigawatts of solar by 2030. To get there, the bloc plans to speed up annual deployments by 20% and ease permitting processes that have stymied developers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.