(Bloomberg) -- Money continued to pour into corporate bond funds in the week that traders pared back expectations for interest-rate cuts, highlighting the asset class’s growing resilience.

Investors added $10.3 billion to global investment-grade bond funds in the week through Feb. 14, a 16th straight week of inflows, according to EPFR Global data compiled by BofA Securities strategists. Data on European credit funds also indicated inflows, with allocations to high-yield portfolios nearly tripling, the data show.

The persistent cash flow has helped to buffer corporate bonds from the kind of volatility that’s driving other asset classes as traders try to predict the path of monetary easing. Risk premiums fell to their lowest level in more than two years on Friday despite hotter-than-expected US consumer-price rises that pushed prospects for the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut into the summer.

“We continue to see broad-based interest and inflows from many types of investors, for example pension funds and insurance companies,” Andreas Michalitsianos, a credit portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, wrote in a note. “This will continue to drive performance, at least in the near to mid-term.”

The inflows have also helped narrow the gap between global high-grade and junk-rated corporateyields and those of similar government bonds to the lowest level since central banks began their fight against inflation.

