(Bloomberg) -- Money laundering laws should be expanded to prevent financial institutions from facilitating environmental crimes, according to a recommendation sent to the U.K. government.

Though acts such as illegal deforestation are well documented, the banks and investors enabling such crimes tend not to face liability, research group Finance for Biodiversity (F4B) said in a report on Wednesday. The nonprofit, which responded to a request for feedback from the U.K.’s Global Resource Initiative, says expanded anti-money laundering rules would force the finance industry to apply more stringent due diligence practices to ensure the services it provides don’t harm the environment.

“Our banks and pension funds benefit from environmental crimes as they unlock low-cost ecosystem services to the business in which they invest,” said Simon Zadek, chair of Finance for Biodiversity. “Today’s anti-money laundering rules simply ignore this unintended route for turning the proceeds of crime into legal financial flows.”

Environmental crime -- which includes illegal wildlife trade, fishing, logging and waste trafficking -- generates almost $300 billion a year, F4B said, citing the Financial Action Task Force. The need to crack down on the practice has won greater attention as environmental, social and governance risks steer an increasingly large chunk of investment flows.

There is a “compelling case that existing financial crime regulations, notably anti-money laundering rules, could and should be extended to break the connection between finance and environmental crime,” said Rhian-Mari Thomas, chief executive of the Green Finance Institute.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.