(Bloomberg) -- Last week’s chaos in the U.S. repo market amounts to a field day for arbitrage hunters in money-market futures.

Treasury repo transactions -- cash loans collateralized by U.S. government debt -- are the basis for the Secured Overnight Funding Rate, a New York Fed-administered benchmark introduced last year. CME Group Inc. listed futures on the rate in July 2018, and they’ve gained popularity, particularly in spread trades against federal funds futures.

Those trades -- often executed via futures blocks -- have proliferated over the past two weeks. And when repo rates surged without warning last week, spawning new arbitrage opportunities, open interest in SOFR futures increased by nearly 50% over the week ended Sept. 17.

A trading frenzy in the 1-month SOFR/fed-funds basis over the past 10 days gave rise to nine block trades involving a total of 29,562 October futures contracts. The latest occurred Friday morning, when a 4,000-contract block trade was struck at a basis level of -15 basis points. The spread later rallied as much as 8 basis points, inflating the value of the position by around $1.3 million.

The trade involves buying the 1-month October SOFR contract while selling the equivalent fed funds contract (or vice versa) to arbitrage any divergence between the overnight lending rates. Similar trades involving December contracts have also been popular.

Read more: Repo Crisis Becomes Machiavellian Investor Opportunity

The spread yawned from -6 basis points to -19 basis points as swings in the overnight repo rate pushed SOFR to 5.25% on Tuesday, an increase of 282 basis points from Monday’s level. The effective fed funds rate increased by 5 basis points over the same period.

SOFR returned to earth as the New York Fed took action to increase the supply of bank reserves available for lending against Treasury collateral, including several term operations announced on Friday that will add cash through Oct. 10. The SOFR/fed-funds basis subsequently recovered to its widest level in more than a week.

Opportunity may still abound, however. Three-month basis spreads will soon capture the turn of the year, when repo rates normally spike. The Fed is expected to take additional measures before then, but in the meantime, the potential for further dislocations opens new hunting grounds.

To contact the reporter on this story: Edward Bolingbroke in New York at ebolingbrok1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Purvis at bpurvis@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Stanton, Mark Tannenbaum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.