(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England could give money-market funds access to some of its liquidity facilities amid concerns the industry amplifies episodes of market stress, according to Barclays Plc.

The central bank and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority are looking into reforming MMFs after they came under severe strain at the start of the pandemic panic two years ago. It forms part of a global regulatory push to better regulate the investment vehicles.

The BOE has touted a variety of options, such as changing what the funds invest in so their assets are more easily liquidated or adjusting their redemption policies so investors can’t demand cash immediately. More radically, it could give them access to its liquidity facilities. While these backstops have typically been limited to the likes of banks and dealers, MMFs’ systemic importance could yield a compromise, Barclays said in a note to clients.

“Money market funds play an important but often under-appreciated role in the interest-rate transmission mechanism,” said Moyeen Islam, a strategist at the bank. “All else equal, access to a central-bank backstop should prevent liquidity runs and impose stability on MMFs.”

Important Players

Money market funds are used by investors to park cash. They invest in short-term instruments and are key providers of funding to banks, corporates and governments. In the UK, they are important players in bill, commercial paper and gilt repo markets.

Global policymakers have been studying the so-called dash-for-cash of March 2020. Bank of England researchers have said it was exacerbated by around £13 billion ($15.4 billion) in outflows from money-market funds amid widespread margin calls due to the volatility, resulting in MMFs rapidly scaling down their cash lending in the repo market.

It is unlikely the BOE would go as far as to give MMFs access to reserve accounts and its standard facilities as that would “in effect be offering a route for disintermediation of the banking system,” according to Islam. The compromise, he says, would be access only to its emergency backstops.

“In theory, the current structure of the BOE’s operational framework allows limited access to backstop liquidity facilities without requiring (or granting) access to a reserve account,” he said. “However, the flip side is that the BOE would be giving access to its emergency liquidity facilities to investment vehicles. In principle, the Bank would have to explain why it was not giving access to others, such as equity investment funds.”

