Traders skeptical of the Bank of England’s ability to tighten policy without triggering an economic slump are betting the European Central Bank’s rate hikes will be more durable.

Market rates imply the ECB’s key rate will be around 200 basis points higher in three years time, compared with around 130 basis points for the BOE. That means the traders see the ECB being able to keep rates at an elevated level for longer, even after factoring in the 65 basis points of hikes the BOE has already done.

It’s a surprising turn of events, given the BOE’s started its tightening cycle earlier and the ECB’s dovish reputation. It reflects bets the BOE will be forced into rate cuts after its initial tightening cycle owing to economic risks. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said the BOE is facing its “most severe test since independence 25 years ago” as it balances the need to raise interest rates to tackle inflation against driving the economy into recession.

