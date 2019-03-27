(Bloomberg) -- Austria's government confirmed that there was a financial link between the shooter who gunned down 50 people in New Zealand and a white nationalist fringe group with a strong following in Austria called the Identitarian Movement.

“We can now confirm that there was financial support and so a link between the New Zealand attacker and the Identitarian Movement in Austria,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters on Wednesday in Vienna. He added that his government was considering dissolving the far-right group.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian, is charged with murder for a mass shooting at two mosques in the town of Christchurch.

