(Bloomberg) -- Wise Plc has named a temporary chief financial officer while Matthew Briers takes time to recover from a bike accident.

Briers, who joined the money transfer company in 2015, is at home recovering and his return to work will be gradual, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Kingsley Kemish, Wise’s finance director, will be acting CFO and report directly to co-founder and CEO Kristo Kaarmann.

“We all wish Matt a speedy recovery and my thanks go to Kingsley for stepping into this interim role,” Kaarmann said in a statement.

