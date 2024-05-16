(Bloomberg) -- MoneyGram International Inc. is taking advantage of continued strong demand in the leveraged loan market to undertake a $398 million repricing, after banks had to sell the original financing at a steep discount last year.

Arrangers led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. launched the 2030 loan’s repricing, according to a person familiar with the matter. Price talk includes a margin as tight as 400 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, offered at 99.75 cents on the dollar, said te person, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. A lender call was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. New York time Thursday.

The margin for the current loan, which helped finance Madison Dearborn Partners’ June 2023 leveraged buyout of MoneyGram, is 550 basis points. Banks had to offload it at just 83 cents on the dollar after credit conditions tightened from when the deal was originally underwritten in 2022.

Madison Dearborn Partners and Goldman Sachs declined to comment Thursday, while MoneyGram didn’t immediately respond.

In the absence of new-money deals to support acquisitions or leveraged buyouts, repricing and refinancing transactions have accounted for about 90% of this year’s almost $500 billion of US leveraged loan launches, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The MoneyGram repricing was one of six deals to launch Thursday morning. All but one was to reprice another loan, the largest being a $4.82 billion offering from McAfee Corp. that would rank as the market’s fifth largest this year if completed.

US LEVLOANS CALENDAR: 11 Deals Due, 7 Calls Set After Fresh Rush

--With assistance from Andrew Kostic.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.