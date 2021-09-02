(Bloomberg) -- MoneyGram International Inc. resumed cash-transfer services in Afghanistan after halting remittances to the country last month, when the Taliban seized control of Kabul amid the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

The decision follows guidance provided by the U.S. government, the Dallas-based company said Thursday in a statement. Western Union Co. also resumed money-transfer services to Afghanistan Thursday, Reuters reported.

“We recognize that remittances play a pivotal role in the livelihood and daily needs of the Afghan people,” MoneyGram said. “The decision to suspend our services was not made lightly, and we are thankful to be able to reopen our business in the country to help support the people of Afghanistan.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.