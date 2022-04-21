(Bloomberg) -- MoneyGram International Inc. was sued by New York state and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for allegedly failing to give accurate information to consumers who make international money transfers.

“MoneyGram has repeatedly given senders inaccurate information about when their remittance transfers would be available to recipients abroad,” New York and the CFPB said in a complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

“When consumers have complained of remittance-transfer errors, MoneyGram has repeatedly failed to provide the investigations, responses, or remedies required by the Rule,” the plaintiffs alleged. “New York and the CFPB claim MoneyGram has repeatedly failed to provide the investigations, responses, or remedies” required under CFPB rules, according to the complaint.

New York and CFPB are seeking unspecified fines and damages, along with an order blocking MoneyGram from future violations of the law.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.