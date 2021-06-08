(Bloomberg) -- Mongolia’s ruling party is looking to consolidate power in a three-way presidential election, with a potential victory strengthening its hand in battles over the country’s mining resources.

Former Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is seeking to replace President Battulga Khaltmaa in Wednesday’s election, after his Mongolian People’s Party pushed through legal changes that kept the populist incumbent from running for a second term. Instead, he’ll face Erdene Sodnomzundui, the former chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, and third-party candidate Enkhbat Dangaasuren, the founder of local internet company DataCom LLC.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Ulaanbaatar time. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a run-off election will be held between the top two vote-getters.

A Khurelsukh victory would give the MPP -- the successor of the organization that ran the Asian country of 3.3 million during decades of one-party rule -- greater control over the levers of power. Besides serving as head of state and commander-in-chief of the military, the president can propose and veto laws and serves as chair of the National Security Council.

The local economy has begun to rebound from the Covid-19 downturn, fueled largely by demand from neighboring China for mineral exports including copper, gold and coal. Mongolia began allowing international flights earlier this month, with more than 75% of its adult population vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday.

The vast Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine run by Rio Tinto Group continues to take center stage in politics, with the MPP government challenging its contract terms and seeking more tax revenue. “Mining is generating the highest income and the population is considering that it did not get what they expected,” said Sumati Luvsandendev, a political analyst who heads the Sant Maral Foundation polling group.

Khurelsukh led the MPP to a landslide election victory last year after pushing through constitutional amendments that fed international concern about Mongolia’s future as an “oasis of democracy” between Russia and China. After working with Battulga to pass the changes, Khurelsukh had a bitter falling out with the president, blaming him for public protests against the government and resigning as prime minister.

The Great State Khural, where the MPP holds more than 80% of the seats, passed a law in April preventing Battulga from seeking a six-year term under the new rules. Lawmakers subsequently overrode his veto, effectively removing the incumbent from the field.

That left Erdene, who stepped down as Democratic Party chief after last year’s election loss, to represent the opposition. Enkhbat, whose former company DataCom bills itself as Mongolia’s first internet service provider and domain registry, has sought to appeal to voters dissatisfied with the two main parties.

The pair will struggle to overcome Khurelsukh, with Battulga backers likely to vote for the MPP candidate, cast blank votes or stay home, Sumati said. Although Enkhbat has drawn some support from younger voters, he lacks name recognition and support from a large party organization.

“He can count only on consolidating protest votes,” Sumati said.

