(Bloomberg) -- The recent decline in monkeypox infections across Europe shows that the virus can be brought under control or even eliminated amid a vaccine supply shortage, the World Health Organization said.

Vaccines are an important tool to fight monkeypox, which the WHO has declared as a public health emergency of international concern, but they’re not the only approach to stop the virus from spreading, said WHO’s European chief Hans Kluge at an online briefing on Tuesday.

Cases seem to be declining due to behavioral changes among at-risk groups and strong engagement with communities to raise awareness on how to protect themselves, WHO officials said.

New monkeypox cases fell on a global basis for the first time in a month last week as infections across Europe moderated. Cumulative infections topped 41,000 from more than 90 countries, with US and others in Latin America fueling the increase. The disease remains concentrated among men who have sex with men.

The WHO European chief also pointed to Portugal as an example how outreach efforts can help curb monkeypox. While the country has very limited access to vaccines, a partnership between the government and activist groups has helped keep case growth under control.

With only one vaccine cleared for use against monkeypox, and its Danish developer Bavarian Nordic A/S struggling to meet surging demand, countries across the US and Europe are stretching existing supply by administering shots at a lower dose. The UK is also piloting such fractional dosing at some clinics.

“There’s not going to be one silver bullet here. There’s going to be a range of imperfect interventions that need to be layered on,” said Catherine Smallwood, a WHO senior emergency officer. “If we continue to do that, we will be able to sustain the decline.”

