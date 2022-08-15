(Bloomberg) -- The UK is experiencing a temporary shortage of monkeypox vaccine but said more doses are coming in September amid the slowing outbreak.

A total of 50,000 doses, the maximum amount now available to UK health authorities, will have been allocated to clinics nationwide by the end of next week, according to a statement from the UK Health Security Agency Monday.

Another 100,000 doses of the vaccine have been ordered will only be delivered later in September. The government is working with vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic A/S to try and expedite delivery.

“There are global issues with supply due to vaccine availability and the necessary time to produce more vaccines,” the agency said in the statement.

The flare-up of monkeypox, which has spread to thousands of people in more than 70 countries in just a few months, was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the head of the World Health Organization last month.

In the UK, which has been a hot spot of infection, the outbreak is starting to show signs of easing with 29 cases a day confirmed on average, compared to 52 cases a day during the last week in June. However, the country has to stay vigilant and the most important way to limit the spread is “to ensure that all the vaccines available to use are in people’s arms as quickly as possible,” said Jenny Harries, chief executive officer of the UKHSA.

Until deliveries start to flow again, sexual health clinics in Britain will be asked to keep a record of those eligible for vaccination so they can come forward as new supply emerges.

As of Aug. 10 about 27,000 individuals in the UK have been vaccinated. The vast majority -- 25,325 -- of the doses have been given to men who have sex with men.

Bavarian Nordic can’t comment on specific countries’ inventory or vaccination campaigns, spokesman Rolf Sass Sorensen said on Monday. The drugmaker typically tailors a delivery schedule according to a country’s needs, he said.

The Danish manufacturer has previously said it’s preparing to run production through the night to meet surging demand after the virus outbreak was declared a global emergency. The company can produce 30 million doses per year and has said it is able to meet existing demand.

