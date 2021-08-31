(Bloomberg) -- Sam Zell’s offer to buy Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. for $2.8 billion, including debt, is expected to be rejected by shareholders at a meeting slated for Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The preliminary figures show that Zell’s Equity Commonwealth fell short of the vote tally needed to move forward with the acquisition, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Zell’s firm had been competing in a months-long battle to acquire Monmouth with Starwood Capital Group.

The figures are preliminary and may still change ahead of the meeting, the people said.

Monmouth rose 0.2% to $18.87 at 9:35 a.m. in New York trading Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $1.9 billion.

A representative for Monmouth declined to comment. A representative for Equity Commonwealth wasn’t immediately available for comment.

New Jersey-based Monmouth agreed to be acquired by Equity Commonwealth in May in an all-stock deal. That kicked off a bidding war between Equity Commonwealth and Starwood. Equity Commonwealth’s latest offer amounted to $19 per share in cash, or 0.713 of an Equity Commonwealth share, for each Monmouth share.

Starwood most recently offered $19.20 a share in cash, or roughly $2.9 billion, including debt. Monmouth’s board rejected that offer, however, after it determined it was not superior to the one from Equity Commonwealth.

Two prominent shareholder advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., disagreed and recommended shareholders reject Equity Commonwealth’s deal, arguing Starwood’s bid offered superior value.

Monmouth investor Blackwells Capital, which offered to buy the company itself in December, has said it believes the company is worth between $26 and $30 a share. It has also nominated four directors to Monmouth’s board.

Blackwells urged investors to reject the Equity Commonwealth deal, reconstitute the board and launch a new strategic review that would maximize value for shareholders.

(Updates trading in fourth paragraph)

