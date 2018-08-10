(Bloomberg) -- Monsanto Co. was socked by a jury with $289 million in damages in the first trial over claims that its Roundup weed killer causes cancer.

Lee Johnson, a former school groundskeeper whose doctors didn’t think he’d live long enough learn the verdict, prevailed Friday in San Francisco state court after jurors deliberated for three days. The trial was an important test of each side’s evidence and will serve as a template for how plaintiffs can convince juries in future cases in state and federal courts in California and elsewhere.

Johnson was seeking $412 million in damages. Monsanto said it will appeal the verdict.

“Today’s decision does not change the fact that more than 800 scientific studies and reviews -- and conclusions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. National Institutes of Health and regulatory authorities around the world -- support the fact that glyphosate does not cause cancer, and did not cause Mr. Johnson’s cancer,” Monsanto Vice President Scott Partridge said in a statement.

Germany’s Bayer AG closed a deal to buy Monsanto for $66 billion in June. If the litigation generates large verdicts against Monsanto, it could have a material impact on Bayer’s bottom line, said Chris Perrella, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. Since Roundup is ubiquitous in modern farming, there’s a “huge potential liability,” though it’s very uncertain it will materialize, he said. Bayer investors might not have such risks on their radars, since many analysts covering the company focus on pharmaceuticals, Perrella said.

Glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, was first approved for use in Monsanto’s weed killer in 1974. As it grew to become the world’s most popular and widely used herbicide, the question of whether it causes cancer has been hotly debated by environmentalists, regulators, researchers and lawyers -- even as Monsanto has insisted for decades that it’s perfectly safe.

As groundskeeper for a school district in Benicia, California, about 40 miles east of San Francisco, Johnson mixed and sprayed hundreds of gallons of Roundup. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, and in July 2017, after chemotherapy and other treatments, his oncologist gave him six months to live.

Johnson’s lawyers, relying on his testimony and expert witnesses, argued that his exposure, including accidents causing him to get soaked from head to toe in Roundup, caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

