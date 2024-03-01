(Bloomberg) -- A Bayer AG trial in Delaware over claims that the company’s Roundup weedkiller causes cancer ended with the jury unable to reach a verdict.

Jurors in state court in Wilmington deliberated for about three days before saying Friday they couldn’t reach an agreement on whether Anthony Cloud’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was caused by exposure to Roundup made by Bayer’s Monsanto. Judge Vivian Medinilla declared a mistrial and dismissed the panel.

Bayer said it won a separate Roundup trial in state court in Arkansas.

Cloud, who died in 2021, worked for a decade as a groundskeeper for the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s White Oak Conference Center. His family said he routinely used Roundup to kill weeds at the 800-acre facility. They argued Monsanto failed to properly warn Cloud about Roundup’s health risks.

The mistrial comes as Monsanto faces another Roundup trial in state court in Philadelphia. A separate jury in that court ordered the Bayer unit in January to pay more than $2.2 billion in damages to a former landscaper who blamed his cancer on the weedkiller.

“The court’s decision to order a mistrial in this case reflects the plaintiff’s failure to meet their burden to prove their case,” Bayer said Friday in an emailed statement about the Cloud case. “That is because the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and the consensus assessment of regulatory bodies and their scientists worldwide supports the safety and non-carcinogenicity of Roundup.”

In a separate statement, Bayer said the Arkansas verdict is the company’s 11th victory in the last 17 cases in which judgments were entered at trial. The verdict “validates the company’s strategy of taking cases to trial based on strong scientific and regulatory evidence,” according to the statement.

Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer already has set aside $16 billion to corral the nearly decade-long litigation over Roundup. The company has agreed to transition from the version of Roundup containing the ingredient glyphosate – which plaintiffs’ contend is a carcinogen — to new active weed-killing ingredients in the US consumer market.

The case is Cloud v. Monsanto, N21C-08-279, Delaware Superior Court (Wilmington).

(Updates with Arkansas verdict, company comments in sixth and seventh paragraphs)

