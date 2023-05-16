(Bloomberg) -- India’s crucial monsoon season may arrive later than usual this year, delaying relief from scorching heat and potentially slowing the planting of some major crops.

The monsoon is expected to reach southern Kerala state on June 4 instead of the usual June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department. The prediction has a margin of error of four days.

Monsoon rains are the lifeblood of the Indian economy. The season, which runs from June to September each year, contributes about 75% of the country’s annual rainfall and irrigates over half of its agricultural land. Kerala is the first entry point of the monsoon in India.

While the monsoon may be delayed, it doesn’t affect the total precipitation India receives over the full season. However, a delayed onset can impact the arrival of rain in other parts of the country, potentially affecting the planting of summer-sown crops like rice, corn and soybeans.

India has predicted a normal monsoon this year, with showers likely to be 96% of a long-term average. The arrival of monsoon will be anticipated after much of the country endured days of hot and humid weather in May.

