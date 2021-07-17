20h ago
Monsoon-Sown Crop Area in India Drops 12% Amid Delayed Rains
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Indian farmers have planted monsoon crops such as rice, cotton and soybeans on 61.19 million hectares (151 million acres) of land as of July 16, a decline of 12% from a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.
Area under sugarcane has risen almost 1.7% to 5.37 million hectares so far this year, while cotton has been planted in 9.84 million hectares, down 13% from a year earlier, the ministry said late Friday.
India’s June-September monsoon rains were 7% below average in the week ended July 14, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Sowing of monsoon-sown crops normally begins in late May and peaks in July while harvesting starts in late September.
Following is a table showing area covered under major crops.
