Montage Has a Cure for Remote-Learning Blues: Do It at a Resort

(Bloomberg) -- Montage International has an idea for parents grappling with how to make remote learning less stressful: Do it while getting pampered at a posh resort.

On the same day that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed back the opening of the city’s public schools, the luxury resort and hotel company announced that it will begin offering something called Montage Academy.

For $175 a day, remote learners get access to a supervised study hall, online tutoring services from the Princeton Review, and “movement breaks” run by the hotel spa, “to encourage stretching and mobility throughout the day.”

Montage isn’t the first company to try to market its properties as more relaxing places to work remotely, but Chief Executive Officer Alan Fuerstman may be unique in seeking to fill rooms by marketing to parental anxiety.

“Montage Academy is designed to move students forward in their education, while giving parents – who by now are likely well aware of the challenges of remote learning – a much-needed break to enjoy the many pleasures that our properties provide,” Fuerstman said in a statement.

The company is offering the tutoring service in Southern California, Utah, South Carolina and Mexico.

