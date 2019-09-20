(Bloomberg) -- In a quick change of events, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation said a planned visit by Chinese officials to its state’s farms is canceled.

The group was told by the Chinese embassy that the delegation “had an adjustment of their agenda” and they’re headed back to China earlier than planned, Rebecca Colnar, a spokeswoman for the Montana bureau, said Friday.

U.S. Agriculture Department Secretary Sonny Perdue said Thursday that China was planning to visit American farms next week amid a gesture of “goodwill.” The Montana group confirmed the plans before saying later Thursday that the trip was tentative.

Soybean and hog futures slumped Friday as optimism faded over deal progress in the U.S-China trade war. President Donald Trump said he doesn’t want to make a partial trade deal with China and that voters won’t punish him for the ongoing trade war in his 2020 bid for re-election.

U.S. farming has become a main target of the more than year-long trade war as Beijing took shots against Donald Trump’s rural base. China’s retaliatory tariffs on everything from American apricots to soybeans crimped demand at a time when producers have also suffered from extreme weather. Now as the nations inch toward a trade deal, farming is once again taking center stage, but this time as an indicator for potential progress.

The Asian country said last week it was encouraging purchases of American agriculture and was excluding commodities like soy and pork from extra tariffs. U.S. soybean export sales jumped to a six-month high last week, boosted by Chinese demand, and government data has signaled more buying in recent days.

Perdue said Thursday he “doesn’t know” whether China will make more purchases of U.S. farm goods next week.

