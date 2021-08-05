(Bloomberg) -- Montana health authorities report 89% of the rural state’s hospitalized Covid-19 patients in June and July were unvaccinated and that the number of admissions and positive tests are on the rise.

The 358 patients ranged in age from 1 year to 97, with a median age of 64, state public health director Adam Meier said in a statement Thursday. More than 445,000 residents are fully vaccinated, 48% of Montana’s eligible population.

The average daily number of hospitalizations “has slowly started to trend upward” to 95 patients, including a 44% increase from late July, according to the statement. In November, Montana’s average daily hospitalizations peaked at 427.

