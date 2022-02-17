(Bloomberg) -- Federal officials imposed an “immediate jeopardy” deficiency designation on Montana’s state psychiatric hospital, where an estimated 40% of staff positions are vacant, the Billings Gazette reports.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services hasn’t detailed its reason for the ruling though the designation carries sanctions for hospitals receiving federal reimbursements, the newspaper said.

“I understand that the status means that patients lives are in grave danger,” said Ed Stafman, a member of the Montana House of Representatives who chairs a legislative committee overseeing the state health department.

The Montana State Hospital is located in Warm Springs.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.