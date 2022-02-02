(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Spa’s board will review the position of Chief Executive Officer Guido Bastianini at its next meeting on Feb. 7.

The bank announced late on Wednesday that “an item of corporate governance” concerning Bastianini had been added to the board’s agenda.

Monte Paschi’s decision comes as Italy’s Finance Ministry, the bailed-out’s bank main shareholder, is weighing whether to replace the CEO as it discusses with European authorities a new deadline for the sale of the lender.

Read More: Italy Looks to Sell Monte Paschi Branches Amid Talks With EU

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.