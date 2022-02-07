(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA said it appointed banking veteran Luigi Lovaglio as the new Chief Executive Officer of the troubled state-owned lender, removing previous chief executive Guido Bastianini from his post.

Bastianini, named by a previous government with the support of the populist Five Star Movement, had fallen out of favor with Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s administration over the strategy and management of the bank.

