Monte Paschi Says Media Reports on Capital Increase Are Rumors

Lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA said media reports on a possible capital increase of 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) are rumors.

Monte Paschi was responding to market regulator Consob’s request for information, saying the capital increase is not reflected in any initiative brought about by the bank.

UniCredit SpA’s due diligence on the lender is continuing, Monte Paschi said in the statement.

