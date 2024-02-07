Monte Paschi Vows First Dividend in 13 Years As Turnaround Pays Off

(Bloomberg) -- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA is planning to pay the first dividend after a 13-year hiatus as the lender’s restructuring shows signs of success.

Paschi, considered to be the world’s oldest bank, will distribute €315 million ($339 million) in cash dividends on last year’s profit, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Net income in the three final months of the year jumped to €1.12 billion as the bank released provisions for legal risks, pushing full-year profit to €2.05 billion, the highest annual amount ever.

Paschi’s shares gained as much as 7.0% in Milan, hitting the highest level since October 2022.

The dividend announcement and the massive jump in profits come as Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio is implementing a turnaround plan that seeks to lower costs and shift the focus on more profitable commercial businesses. Paschi has also benefited from soaring lending income on the back of higher interest rates.

First bailed out in 2009 after souring loans and bad derivatives deals almost led to its demise, Paschi has gone through more than a decade of painful restructuring. The bank halted investor payouts in 2011 and it has since struggled to deliver consistent profits, partly because of restrictions on its strategy that were imposed by the EU when it approved nationalization in 2017.

The lender’s financial strength has since improved, allowing Italy to sell about a quarter of the bank in November. The move cut the country’s stake to 39%.

A string of court decisions last year in favor of former Paschi executives reduced legal risks for the lender, enabling it to release related provisions. The cases are linked to a long-running legal saga surrounding the bank’s derivatives dealings more than a decade ago.

The rulings allowed Paschi to dissolve provisions of €466 million in the fourth quarter. That’s “almost entirely” linked “to the downgrading of the risk of disbursement relating to civil and criminal litigations concerning financial disclosures in the period 2008-2015,” it said.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 18% on higher income from lending and fees, while operating costs and provisions for bad loans declined.

