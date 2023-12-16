(Bloomberg) -- Parliament late Friday approved the appointment of economist and former diplomat Irena Radovic as the new governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro.

A former head of the Balkan country’s Investment-Development Fund, Radovic becomes the first woman to lead the bank regulator and monetary authority. She was backed by 58 lawmakers in Montenegro’s 81-seat assembly in Friday’s vote.

Her appointment was proposed in November by President Jakov Milatovic and Montenegro’s new government, in power since May and October respectively.

Radovic, 45, replaces long-serving governor Radoje Zugic, who had support from former head of state Milo Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists, which dominated the tiny Adriatic state for decades. Montenegro has unilaterally used the euro since 2002 but isn’t part of the euro zone.

Countries of the former Yugoslavia have become Europe’s leader in naming women to run their central banks. Radovic joins Jorgovanka Tabakovic in Serbia and Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska in North Macedonia in that cohort.

