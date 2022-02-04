(Bloomberg) -- Montenegrin lawmakers brought down Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic’s government, ending a political experiment 14 months after a historic shift in power away from the Balkan state’s long-dominant leader, President Milo Djukanovic.

The defeat led by Deputy Premier Dritan Abazovic opened the door for Djukanovic to reclaim an influential role over the government after his Democratic Party of Socialists was ousted in 2020 amid allegations of corruption, nepotism and failing to curb organized crime.

Abazovic’s party launched Friday’s no-confidence motion, arguing that the cabinet was unable to implement the reforms that the nation of 600,000 needs to join the European Union. Backed by Djukanovic’s lawmakers, the vote was 43-11 in favor of deposing the government.

“Unfortunately, this government has hit a wall when it comes to our European path,” Milos Konatar, an ally of Abazovic, said before the vote. “Difficult times require difficult decisions.”

Krivokapic has called for early elections to let voters have their say. But as president, his rival Djukanovic has the right to replace him with a new premier designate.

He may pick Abazovic who is now maneuvering to lead a minority government that would need at least the tacit support of the president’s party to stay in power.

Either outcome -- snap elections or a minority government -- is unlikely to dent the pro-Western posture of the former Yugoslav republic. Most parties in parliament support Montenegro’s bid to join the EU, with popular support last gauged at 71% in December, according to the Podgorica-based Center for Democracy and Human Rights.

“This is a culmination of dissatisfaction over distribution of power among the parties, but Montenegro remains firmly on the path of Euroatlantic integration,” Igor Novakovic, Research Director at the International and Security Affairs Centre, said by phone.

