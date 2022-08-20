(Bloomberg) --

Montenegro Premier Dritan Abazovic and his cabinet lost a no-confidence vote in parliament early Saturday as the political party of President Milo Djukanovic withdrew its support less than four months after it helped bring the reformist government into office.

Abazovic, 36, will stay on as a caretaker leader of the coalition cabinet, pending a possible reshuffle or early elections that most opposition and some ruling parties demand. It’s the second government collapse this year in the smallest former Yugoslav republic, which is a NATO member and seeks to join the European Union. Political divisions have deepened over fighting corruption, ties with neighboring Serbia and the rule of law.

The initiative to oust Abazovic gained traction this month after he signed an agreement with the Serbian Orthodox Church, the biggest denomination in the Adriatic state of 620,000 people, to defuse tensions that began during the decades-long dominance of Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists.

Djukanovic’s party lost power in 2020 in a historic shift amid allegations of corruption and nepotism, but remained the biggest single group in parliament, where smaller parties have struggled to maintain the unity needed for a stable government. The president’s party also took part in the Feb. 4 ouster of the previous cabinet, which lasted just 14 months.

Montenegro split from former ally Serbia in 2006 and joined NATO in 2017 under Djukanovic’s leadership. He has served as premier or president since 1991, seeking EU membership and distancing the country from Russia, once its biggest investor. He also joined the bloc’s sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

