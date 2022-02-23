(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Montenegrin capital of Podgorica, demanding early elections as they rallied against President Milo Djukanovic and denounced a plan for a minority government that would bolster his party’s influence.

Infighting among fractured political groups brought down Premier Zdravko Krivokapic’s cabinet on Feb. 4, a year after a historic power shift that ended decades-long dominance over the Balkan state by Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists. The president’s party is now supporting efforts to form a minority cabinet.

“People have to give their say” in a vote before any new government is formed, said Aleksa Becic, who was ousted as parliament speaker, told the crowd on Wednesday, state broadcaster RTCG reported.

Djukanovic’s party is still the single biggest group in Montenegro’s parliament, but its once dominant position -- when the country of 620,000 gained independence from Serbia in 2006 -- has faded amid allegations of corruption and divisive policies.

Protesters plan another rally on Thursday and also called on supporters to temporarily block roads between key cities.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.