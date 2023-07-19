Former Air Canada CEO Rovinescu is investing in electrification of aviation, including flying taxis

A Montreal-based company has signed a deal to supply sustainable aviation fuel to the Air France-KLM Group.

The SAF+ Consortium, made up of a group of Quebec companies and focused on producing sustainable aviation fuel, says that under the memorandum of understanding, deliveries of the fuel are slated to start in 2030.

Consortium president and CEO Jean Paquin says in a press release that the fuel aligns with the criteria in the French government's roadmap for the aviation sector.

The fuel is composed of hydrogen made from water using renewable energy, plus carbon captured from industrial emissions.

Advocates say sustainable jet fuels mark the airline industry’s best shot at reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

Federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne says in the press release the government aims to ensure Canada's place as a leader in sustainable aviation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.