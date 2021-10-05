U.S. Urges China to Act Responsibly in Crisis: Evergrande Update
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. wants China to act “responsibly” when it comes to addressing the impact of China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.
Like thousands of eateries across Sydney, Bistecca, near the famous Opera House, went from packing in diners to “zero trade” in June as Australia’s biggest city endured one of the world’s strictest Covid lockdowns after an outbreak of the delta variant.
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and is pushing for the real estate investment trust to launch a strategic review that includes a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.
Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd., controlled by a long-time backer of embattled developer China Evergrande Group, offered to take the company private after the stock plunged to an 18-year low.
Oct 5, 2021
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says September home sales in the Montreal area fell by 28 per cent compared with a year ago as the market continued to edge toward pre-pandemic levels.
The association says 3,671 homes were sold last month in the area, down from 5,120 in September 2020.
New listings for the month also dropped from 7,499 last September to 5,818 last month.
Median prices continued to rise sharply in September, reaching $504,500 for single-family homes, $365,000 for condominiums and $690,000 for plexes.
The association says the Montreal real estate market is still showing significant overheating conditions, but the proportion of sales concluded above the asking price has weakened over the past five months.
The association says this trend is being reflected in a reduction in the number of buyers making an offer on the same property.